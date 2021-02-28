CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.88.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in CarMax by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CarMax by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $119.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

