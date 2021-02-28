Carry (CRE) Market Cap Reaches $39.70 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Carry has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $39.70 million and $1.19 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00132231 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 106.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,621,122,373 coins and its circulating supply is 7,205,196,340 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.