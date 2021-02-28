Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.14. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carter Bankshares.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.
NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. 59,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,298. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89.
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.