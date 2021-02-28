Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.14. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carter Bankshares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. 59,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,298. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

