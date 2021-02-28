carVertical Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. One carVertical token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and $286,341.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00054692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.55 or 0.00765304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00029126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00030405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00057645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041722 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

CV is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.