Caspian (CSP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,329.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $2.47 million and $5,329.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00054141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.66 or 0.00787478 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00030936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041631 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

