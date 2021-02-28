Caspian (CSP) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $12,934.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.59 or 0.00699690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00026503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00029644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00037945 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

