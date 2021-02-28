Castweet One Day Trading Volume Tops $52,922.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $212,830.13 and approximately $52,922.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Castweet has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.47 or 0.00824171 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000123 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00124201 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 810.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006635 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars.

