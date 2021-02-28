Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of Catalent worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT opened at $113.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.33.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.