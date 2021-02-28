Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.99. Caterpillar posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $9.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

Caterpillar stock traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.88. 3,980,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,146. The company has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $226.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 172,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.