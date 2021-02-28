Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 181,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.38% of Caterpillar worth $372,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $215.88 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $226.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.42 and its 200-day moving average is $170.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

