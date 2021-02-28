Catex Token (CATT) Price Up 206.8% Over Last Week

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 96.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $283,950.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Catex Token has traded 206.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00054738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.54 or 0.00759805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039091 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

