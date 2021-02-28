CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Up 3,420.8% in February

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 3,420.8% from the January 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,686,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CAVR stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02. CAVU Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

CAVU Resources Company Profile

CAVU Resources, Inc operates in the information and entertainment space in the cannabis sector. It offers SoKu (Social Kush), a gamified social chat application for legal marijuana users; and MediKu (Medical Kush), a dosage tracking application for medical marijuana patients and caregivers providing personal analysis, budget managing recommendations, and costs and daily communication for result tracking.

