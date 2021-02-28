CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of CBIZ worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CBIZ by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $30.15 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 36,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $917,215.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $691,434.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,652.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,015 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

