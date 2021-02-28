Ccore Reaches Market Cap of $7,345.99 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 64.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $7,345.99 and approximately $34.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.00780897 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00030141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00041161 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.