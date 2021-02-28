CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 379,000 shares, an increase of 1,492.4% from the January 28th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CDL Hospitality Trusts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC cut shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDHSF opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.1 billion as at 30 September 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

