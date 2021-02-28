Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0205

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $109.63 million and $53.29 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.59 or 0.00699690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00026503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00029644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,347,812,747 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

