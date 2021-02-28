Celer Network (CELR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.59 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $130.13 million and $53.59 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,347,812,747 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

