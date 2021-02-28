Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $40.16 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $40.16 million and approximately $509,667.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00054692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.55 or 0.00765304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00029126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00030405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00057645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041722 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 40,218,538 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars.

