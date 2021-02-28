Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159,470 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,928,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 67.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,902,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 55.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 340,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 121,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVE shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

CVE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,437,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,503,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.