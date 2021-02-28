Centaur Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.70 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Centaur has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.84 or 0.00473837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00074107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00078951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00078484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.28 or 0.00472638 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00194709 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

