Centaur Tops One Day Volume of $908,462.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. Centaur has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and $908,462.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.63 or 0.00473556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00069774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00077671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00079987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00052624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.19 or 0.00454846 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

