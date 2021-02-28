Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.57.

CDEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,274,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 302,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 878,817 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 2,444,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

CDEV opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 6.82. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

