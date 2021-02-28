Centrality 1-Day Volume Tops $2.04 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $65.18 million and $2.04 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Centrality has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.86 or 0.00716544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00027061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00030388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00057071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00038604 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

CENNZ is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

