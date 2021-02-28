Centric Cash Price Tops $0.0002 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Centric Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a market cap of $370,387.90 and approximately $214,816.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000725 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000160 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00040828 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CNS) is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 2,196,545,958 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Centric Cash Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

