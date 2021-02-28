Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Century Casinos posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Casinos.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $238.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,914 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,296,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

