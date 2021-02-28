Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

Several research firms have commented on CCS. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

CCS stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Century Communities by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

