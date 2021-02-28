Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.40.
Several research firms have commented on CCS. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.
CCS stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51.
In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Century Communities by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
