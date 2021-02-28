Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,641 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.32% of Century Communities worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Century Communities by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Century Communities by 322.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCS stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. Research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CCS. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

