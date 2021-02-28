Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 704 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,623 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 171,766 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 51,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $232.38 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

