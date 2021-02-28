CertiK (CTK) Market Cap Hits $56.75 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One CertiK token can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $56.75 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.42 or 0.00466658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00074439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00078338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00078340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.24 or 0.00464097 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00195708 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,312,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,712,012 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

