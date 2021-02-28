Chainlink (LINK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.07 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Chainlink has a market cap of $9.72 billion and approximately $2.07 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $23.70 or 0.00054428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.12 or 0.00721251 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00027460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00030409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.08 or 0.04344422 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,009,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

