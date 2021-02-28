ChainX (PCX) Market Capitalization Tops $75.07 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $9.72 or 0.00021570 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $75.07 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.40 or 0.00462483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00075556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00076649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00080027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00052800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.07 or 0.00472852 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00200468 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

