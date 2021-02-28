ChartEx (CHART) Trading Down 44.9% This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 43.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $207,107.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.95 or 0.00478899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00072539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00077980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00078273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00052683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.43 or 0.00462672 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00194222 BTC.

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

