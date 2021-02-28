ChartEx Market Cap Hits $923,746.10 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 38% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. ChartEx has a market cap of $923,746.10 and $253,435.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 58.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.68 or 0.00461833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00069439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00074539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00081110 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00051655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.17 or 0.00449331 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00203873 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars.

