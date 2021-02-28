ChatCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107,337.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $107,337.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,367.60 or 0.99633546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00039146 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008317 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00112013 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003287 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

