ChatCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.61 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $109,788.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,636.98 or 0.99880856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00092353 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003190 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.