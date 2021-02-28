Chiliz Achieves Market Cap of $278.45 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $278.45 million and $93.18 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.03 or 0.00770294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00030589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00057098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00040955 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,098,420 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

