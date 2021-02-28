China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in February

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the January 28th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHNUF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. China Education Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.24.
About China Education Resources
