China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in February

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the January 28th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHNUF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. China Education Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

About China Education Resources

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides system and contents for online/offline learning, training courses and social media.

