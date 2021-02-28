China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Up 21,600.0% in February

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 21,600.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CIADY stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.70. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

