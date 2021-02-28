China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Up 21,600.0% in February

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 21,600.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
CIADY stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.70. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
