China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the January 28th total of 6,262,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS CHOLF opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. China Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

