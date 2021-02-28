China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Short Interest Down 93.3% in February

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the January 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBGH stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Get China YiBai United Guarantee International alerts:

About China YiBai United Guarantee International

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc, a development stage company, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises in China. It provides equity pledge guarantee, and energy-saving and emission-reduction related financial projects. The company also provides financial consultancy services in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, and domestic and international financing.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for China YiBai United Guarantee International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China YiBai United Guarantee International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.