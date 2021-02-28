Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $285,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,442.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,468.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,338.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Truist lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

