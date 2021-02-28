Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Up 1,985.3% in February

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 1,985.3% from the January 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,459,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CHOOF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Choom has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.17.

About Choom

Choom Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of cannabis. As of June 30, 2020, the company operates two medical and two coaching clinics under the name Concord Medical Centre; and 13 retail stores. The company was formerly known as Standard Graphite Corporation and changed its name to Choom Holdings Inc in November 2017.

