Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 96.2% in February

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the January 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

