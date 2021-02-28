Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Down 88.3% in February

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the January 28th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHYHY shares. DNB Markets upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Danske upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

