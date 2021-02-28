Chronologic (DAY) Trading Down 28.5% Over Last 7 Days

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $128,715.40 and $2.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.34 or 0.00719997 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00027402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00038693 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.