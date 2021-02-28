CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 6,364 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 151.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $3,253,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,125,396.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $15,248,043.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,903,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,394,419 shares of company stock valued at $240,080,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average of $97.14. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,179.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

