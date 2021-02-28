CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 7,059 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 32.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 13.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Sabre stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $16.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

