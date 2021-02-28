CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,985 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 6,918.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after buying an additional 2,250,961 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mattel by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after buying an additional 1,787,228 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,550,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mattel by 1,807.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after buying an additional 1,050,652 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Mattel stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2,020.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

