CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $157.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day moving average is $125.61. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.96.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

