CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. KBC Group NV grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 447,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,151,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNF stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $43.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,953,403. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

